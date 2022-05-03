Zoo Knoxville mourns death of 37-year-old 'Bo' the chimpanzee

“It has been a very emotional week for the chimpanzee troop and their caregivers,” said Lisa New, President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville. “We experienced the joy of Binti giving birth to Stevie on April 22 and now we are mourning the loss of Bo, one of our troop’s beloved matriarchs. Although we deal with the circle of life daily in our profession, it doesn’t lessen the sadness of the loss. We are appreciative of all the support and kindness from our community, and know she was beloved by our guests, too.”