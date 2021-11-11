Zoo Knoxville mourns death of Barley the Narragansett turkey

Barley was 10 years old and served as the ambassador for his species at the zoo.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is mourning a somber death.

The zoo announced Wednesday, Nov. 17 that Barley, a 10-year-old Narragansett turkey, has died.

Barley was the unofficial mascot of Kids Cove, the zoo said in a Facebook post. They said he was hand-raised by Zoo Knoxville staff.

Zoo Knoxville said that Barley was the ambassador for his species and helped assist in educating guests about endangered species that were facing extinction.