Zoo Knoxville mourns death of Barley the Narragansett turkey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is mourning a somber death.
The zoo announced Wednesday, Nov. 17 that Barley, a 10-year-old Narragansett turkey, has died.
Barley was the unofficial mascot of Kids Cove, the zoo said in a Facebook post. They said he was hand-raised by Zoo Knoxville staff.
Zoo Knoxville said that Barley was the ambassador for his species and helped assist in educating guests about endangered species that were facing extinction.
Narragansett turkeys are on the watch category for endangered species and have a global population of 10,000 animals, according to Zoo Knoxville.