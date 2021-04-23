'He was a noble ambsassador': Zoo Knoxville mourns the death of 44-year-old gorilla Wanto

The zoo said Wanto died suddenly after he was being treated for gastrointestinal problems.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is mourning the death of a Western lowland gorilla.

The zoo said Wanto, who was 44, was being treated for gastrointestinal symptoms Wednesday that occurred suddenly. That evening, the zoo said he collapsed and was pronounced dead by the time the veterinary team arrived.

It appears Wanto had peritonitis, which is inflammation of the membrane lining the abdominal wall covering his organs. However, the zoo said the geriatric gorilla had previously been diagnosed with cardiac disease, so it is performing tests to see if he suffered cardiac arrest or a stroke.

Wanto came to Zoo Knoxville in 2013 from the Kansas City Zoo as part of the Western Lowland Gorilla Species Survival Plan. He was born at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington.