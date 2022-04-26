'BIG news!' || Zoo Knoxville's Binti gives birth to adorable baby chimpanzee

Binti, a 37-year-old chimpanzee at Zoo Knoxville, gave birth on Friday to a healthy baby girl!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville welcomed its newest member into the world on Friday: A baby chimpanzee!

37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl at the zoo. Melissa McGee, the curator of the Great Apes and Mammals exhibit, said it came as a little bit of a surprise for her caretakers because they said she wasn't showing signs of active labor Friday.

"She was just acting a little odd and repositioning herself. She wasn't quite comfortable, and it all happened very quickly from then. Binti popped up and there was a baby!" she said.

The zoo said Binti had some complications with the birth that required medical intervention to address a retained placenta, but she's recovering well thanks to her caretakers and the veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.

"During that recovery process, while she was still sleepy, we were able to bring her her baby and let baby nurse on her to get that initial milk, which is really important for the baby's immune system," Dr. Julie Sheldon with UTVMC said.

The zoo said Binti is working to get her strength back, and her child is "healthy and thriving" as the Great Apes team cares for the baby around the clock.

"At this point, the baby is doing fantastic. We're still monitoring Binti's recovery. She's doing great, but it's still a slow process so we're just taking it day by day," McGee said.