Zoo Knoxville will be paying it forward with $5 donation days this November for people who bring donations to one of a few charitable organizations helping people and pets in East Tennessee.

The zoo will be holding the donation event from Nov. 7-10. People will be able to pay $5 for general admission on those days if they bring a donation to Young-Williams Animal Center, Mission of Hope, the Humane Society of the East Tennessee Valley, or Knox County's Office on Aging PAWS program.

Because tickets are limited, they can be purchased in advance online at zooknoxville.org. Parking is free.

Attendees must bring a donation of a non-perishable food item, hygiene items, new child's toy, dog or cat food, or a new pet toy (no rawhide or bones).

Mission of Hope is a volunteer organization providing assistance, aid and resources to those living in poverty-stricken areas in rural Appalachia. They will soon be kicking off the 24th year of their Christmas Blue Barrel campaign from Nov. 22 to Dec. 10.

Young-Williams Animal Center serves the community by providing compassionate care to animals, working to find homes for adoptable pets, providing affordable spaying and neutering services, and educational programs about animal welfare.

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is a no-kill rescue and adoption facility. HSTV is committed to its relationships with other shelters in the region, primarily by transferring animals to their facility for adoption. They offer a low cost spay/neuter/vaccination clinic, dog training, educational services and volunteer.

Knox PAWS matches eligible seniors with adoptable pets. Research indicates that pets improve seniors’ physical, emotional, and mental health. The Knox PAWS program works with area animal shelters to match senior pets with senior citizens.