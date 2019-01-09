KNOXVILLE, Tenn — People got to see Zoo Knoxville's newest member, the baby red panda, as it came out to feed on Sunday.

The red panda was born back in June and was introduced to the public last month.

Zookeepers said red pandas that age are usually not in exhibits so Sunday's viewing was a chance for people see her grow up.

"It's a great opportunity for people to see panda cubs, especially this young. whether they are born in a zoo or they in the wild cubs stay with their mothers in the next box until they are 3 months old," zookeeper Laura Smith said.

The zoo hasn't named the red panda cub but said that's coming soon. Zookeepers said she is starting to play a lot.

