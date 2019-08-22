KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Things are about to get even more adorable at Zoo Knoxville!

Keepers there will soon be busy raising not one tiny red panda cub, not two, but four!

A female cub born on June 14 at Boyd Family Panda Village is already being raised by keepers because she and her twin weren't thriving with their mother. Unfortunately, the twin died, but the little girl is doing well.

She'll do even better when she has some companionship. In the wild, red pandas usually give birth to twins, so they are often raised together, according to curator Sarah Glass in a video posted by Zoo Knoxville.

RELATED: Baby red panda makes her Zoo Knoxville debut

This weekend, the zoo will bring in Marvin, who was also born with a twin at the Idaho Falls Zoo on June 29. That twin also died, and the first-time mother rejected Marvin. He's been getting great care at his zoo, but he will do better raised with another cub.

Marvin, a red panda born at the Idaho Falls Zoo, will soon by brought to Zoo Knoxville to be hand-raised with three other cubs.

Idaho Falls Zoo

That process is called peer-rearing, and Zoo Knoxville is one of the best zoos in the entire world at breeding and raising red pandas.

The little pack would have been completed with just two, but now two others will also join the group.

The zoo was just notified on Tuesday that two 8-week-old cubs at the Cleveland Zoo had just lost their mom and would need to be hand-raised, so they will be transported to Zoo Knoxville soon.

RELATED: 'Animal Match.com': How Zoo Knoxville is trying to help save animals from extinction

Ironically, the mothers of the three orphan cubs were hand-raised at Zoo Knoxville in 2013 before being sent off to other zoo homes.

Glass said that Marvin will likely go back to Idaho Falls when he is weaned.

As with all threatened or endangered species at Zoo Knoxville and other accredited zoos, their placement and breeding are managed as part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP). It's a cooperatively-managed breeding program between facilities to ensure healthy and diverse bloodlines.