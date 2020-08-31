Zoo Knoxville's Jana the elephant turns 40

Jana has been at the zoo for more than 20 years and is the dominant female of the group.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, Zoo Knoxville celebrated a big birthday for one of its longtime animals.

Jana, an African elephant, turned 40 and got to play with special treats.

She got some of her favorite fruits and veggies, apples, potatoes and onions.

Her friends also got treats too so they could all celebrate together.

Zookeepers said she loved it.

"Jana loves being the center of attention. She loves a crowd. So anything that gives her more attention is right up her alley," zookeeper Rachel Godkin said.

