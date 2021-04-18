Zoo Knoxville's Joe the sloth, adjusts to new home in ARC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Zoo Knoxville's Linne’s two-toed sloth, Joe, is getting settled in his new home at the recently-opened Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Campus (ARC).
The zoo wrote in a Facebook post that trainers have been working every day with Joe to make sure he is adjusting well.
The post also said to keep your eyes open on your next visit and you might be lucky enough to spot him on his tree branches.
These kinds of sloths are native to Central and South America and generally live in rainforests. They eat fruits, leaves and insects and can live around 20 years with human care. Sloths also tend to spend most of their time in trees, so the zoo built a habitat he would feel comfortable in.