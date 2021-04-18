Zoo Knoxville's Joe the sloth, adjusts to new home in ARC

The zoo wrote in a Facebook post that trainers have been working every day with Joe to make sure he is adjusting well.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Zoo Knoxville's Linne’s two-toed sloth, Joe, is getting settled in his new home at the recently-opened Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Campus (ARC).

The post also said to keep your eyes open on your next visit and you might be lucky enough to spot him on his tree branches.