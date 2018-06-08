Zoo Knoxville's Jumbe the giraffe euthanized after being placed in hospice care

At 19 years old, Jumbe was one of the oldest giraffes in the U.S., according to a release from the zoo. Last year, he began exhibiting signs of pain with movement.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Zoo Knoxville is mourning the death of Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the country.

On Thursday, the zoo said it humanely euthanized Jumbe. The zoo said last week it placed the giraffe in hospice care because he was having increasing difficulty with mobility and pain due to arthritis in his advanced age.

"His pain was no longer being effectively managed with maximum dosages of medication and the decision was made to euthanize him so he would not endure prolonged suffering," the zoo said.

The zoo said it decided to transition him to hospice care when he began having difficulty lying down to rest at night. The care team said they made him as comfortable as possible and closely monitored his quality of life.

“Jumbe was a gentle giant who was beloved,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care, conservation, and education. “While making compassionate decisions are part of our job, they are still difficult and come with a lot of sadness. We know our community is grieving with us and the outpouring of stories and photos of Jumbe and what he meant to so many are both touching and comforting.”