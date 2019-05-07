KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville's newborn baby giraffe is stepping out.

At less than a week old, it took its first steps outside the barn - following mom Frances into the sunlight on Friday.

This is the first calf born at Zoo Knoxville in 17 years.

No word yet if its a boy or a girl - or if they have a name in mind.

The zoo said it is making plans to hold a special after-hours event for annual passholders and Circle of Friends members when they feel the baby is ready to make its public debut.

RELATED: 'Hello, World!' || Zoo Knoxville's newborn giraffe ventures outside for the first time

RELATED: Oh, baby! Frances the Giraffe gives birth at Zoo Knoxville