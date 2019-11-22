KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time, plans for the proposed Knoxville Science Museum were unveiled Thursday night.

The multi-million dollar proposed museum would be located at the current site of Knoxville Police headquarters.

KPD and the Knoxville Fire Department plan to open a joint headquarters at the old St. Mary's Hospital site in North Knoxville.

RELATED: Clayton, city of Knoxville sign development agreement to build $100 million science museum

Knoxville businessman Jim Clayton has been pushing to build the $150 million dollar investment which is all funded by the Clayton Family Foundation. $100 million will go to the facility, exhibits, design and build, while $50 million will go towards the endowment for operation.

On Thursday, city leaders and community members got a first hand look at three different design renderings. Clayton and others toured 43 museums, not only in the UT but overseas as well, to get the perfect idea of what to bring home to Knoxville.

"This is not just for children, this is not just a children's museum," said Clayton.

He has a big vision for the safety building and open space on Howard Baker Avenue.

"This is for everyone. It takes support from everyone to make this all happen and keep happening," he said. "We're very excited about this site and its central location so much has happened in downtown Knoxville in the last few years."

All three designs are visually different, but all allow the Safety Building to remain functioning until the new location is complete.

Kelly Headden with the architecture firm BarberMcMurry says 'Option 1' is the most straight forward. "It has a vegetative roof, vertical tower, interactive exhibits and observation decks,' Headden said.

Knoxville Science Museum designs unveiled Concept 1 for KSM Concept 1 for KSM Concept 1 for KSM Concept 2 for KSM Concept 2 for KSM Concept 2 for KSM Concept 3 for KSM Concept 3 for KSM

'Option 2' is more handcrafted and offers greenhouse space, as the other two do not. "It involves local materials, Tennessee marble, local limestone more wood," he said.

'Option 3' encloses the most volume for more vertical exhibits.

"We're excited about the future now that design can really begin," said Headden.

From here they'll take back input and and put the best features of all three into one final design.

"We appreciate the opportunity to give back," said Clayton.

With a two year construction time frame, he hopes to start construction within the next few months and to be open by Christmas of 2021.

All elements will be included in the final design: 150,000 gross square feet, education space, exhibit space indoors and outdoors, maker spaces, event and meeting spaces, an auditorium, food service, dining areas, retail shop and parking garages.