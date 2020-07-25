Application period for pandemic food assistance program extended to Aug. 14

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program gives parents $5.70 per child each day, to help buy food.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Parents have more time to apply for a program that helps them pay for food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they can apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program until Friday, Aug. 14.

The program gives parents $5.70 every day, per qualifying child, to help pay for food. The benefits can be used anywhere EBT is accepted, or online at Amazon and Walmart. It is meant to replace lost meals during the months of March, April and May due to COVID-19 school closures.

Children must receive free or reduced meals at school or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school to be eligible for the program. It was first launched on June 12 by providing benefits to qualifying families in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Important Update: We have extended the deadline to apply for P-EBT until August 14. Important details on the program and how to apply here https://t.co/fq8AbD3q0A pic.twitter.com/NLRvQQXy5C — Tennessee Department of Human Services (@TNHumanServices) July 24, 2020

Families with an existing EBT card who are eligible for the program have already had P-EBT benefits applied to their cards, according to officials. Parents who do not receive SNAP or TANF benefits will need to apply for the P-EBT program. They will receive a P-EBT card in the mail after being approved.