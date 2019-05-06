TVA has unearthed a hidden piece of history...workers found a kiln at the Norris site that dates back almost a century.

The discovery of the 85-year-old underground structure unfolded during remodel work at the Norris site.

Decades ago, it was used to fire glaze pottery at the former ceramics research lab. The building it's in was set for demolition, but workers noticed extensive brickwork under the stairwell.

They kept digging. Now, TVA wants to preserve the history they found and is working with the Tennessee Historical Commission to properly treat and preserve that kiln.