MAYFLOWER, Ark. — When you're a young age, hanging out with dad, you probably feel like the coolest girl in the world. Especially when he takes you fishing.

But, when you're hanging out with dad and something goes wrong, who do you call? Mom, of course!

When mother Brittani Whitman Garrett got a call to come get her little girl out of the boat, she was in for a surprise.

"This is what happens when the girls go fishing with daddy," Garret quoted on Facebook followed by three videos of the process of getting a fishing reel out of her daughter's hair.

The videos show the aftermath of the fishing reel tangled deeply into her daughter's hair, followed by the step-by-step process of taking apart the fishing reel. The last video shows the little girl wanting to just make a dad happy and put his fishing reel back together for him.

These videos were shared on July 11 and went viral. Since then, the post has received over 32,000 shares.

So, how exactly did this happen?

“I threw out and I was reeling and I was up in the deck and sitting in my seat, so I had the pole in between my legs reeling. Well, I didn’t know that Paisley had crawled back up onto the deck with me and she had, head first, come into the reel as I was just nonchalantly reeling on,” Jon Garrett explained.

Luckily, Paisley didn't seem to be in any pain while her mother tried to unravel her hair from the reel.

"She's the calm baby. If it would have happened to the other one, we probably would have ended up in the emergency room," Brittani Garrett said.

Brittani said that after the reel was taken out, Paisley's hair was still really tangled. She said she used tons of conditioner and just kept combing until it was tangle-free.

"She didn't fight. I don't know how, but she didn't," Brittani said.

