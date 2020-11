The family will accept friends at the graveside service on Sunday, Nov. 21.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Billy Kidd's family says they will accept friends at the former radio host's funeral.

The funeral is scheduled for Sunday, November 21, 2020 at Good Hope Annex Cemetery. Rev. James Shenko will officiate the funeral.

The family asks that anyone attending the funeral wear a mask and practice social distancing.