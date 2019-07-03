Once upon a time, in a bustling local newsroom, an enterprising young reporter cozied up to an aggressive amount of hashbrowns and scrolled through Twitter.

Suddenly, she stumbled upon something peculiar.

Curiouser and curiouser, she thought, exploring further through the Twittersphere's deep and murky recesses ...

Plot twist: I'm that reporter. But these people haven't lost their minds.

They're writers who are using Twitter in a massive online event meant to get awesome story ideas noticed by industry professionals.

#PitMad, is a scheduled hashtag event where writers can write up a pitch in 140 characters or less and hope it gets noticed. If you're a local writer, you still have time to join in on this.

The story pitches aren't limited to one genre or type of story ...

Some people are straight up mashing two characters or stories together and seeing what sticks ...

So if you're an aspiring writer, here's everything you need to know about #PitMad:

1. Your manuscript has to be ready to go.

If you're really wanting your idea to get discovered by literary agents or editors, this is the biggest proviso. The story you're pitching has to have a complete manuscript that is unpublished and ready to send out in an email if an agent does show interest.

2. Pay attention to the hashtags.

#PitMad isn't the only hashtag you'll need to keep in mind today. Make sure to tag #YA for young adult, #SFF for science fiction and fantasy, #F for literary fiction, and so on. You'll want to even throw in the genre or subgenre, like action or drama. A full list is available here.

3. Follow and pay attention to industry professionals ...

#PitMad could get you noticed by a variety of different agents. However, this is also prime time for scammers to take advantage of starry-eyed writers.

Make sure you take some time and scroll through the #PitMad hashtag to get some advice from actual editors and agents. And if you do see a pitch you like but you're not an editor: don't hit that tweet with a like or favorite. Those are reserved for industry professionals during #PitMad, and you could give a writer false hope.

4. ...but don't overwhelm them.

This is one of the biggest things to remember. Literary agents and editors want to see your work, but they don't want to get inundated with pitches any more than they have to today. That means you only get three pitches per project. Best to spread them out throughout the day if you really want to get noticed.

5. If you miss out on today, it's okay.

#PitMad is an ongoing opportunity for writers to get their work noticed. If you miss out on today, or don't have a manuscript ready, there are multiple opportunities throughout the year to become the next J.K. Rowling. Those are:

December 6, 2018 (8AM – 8PM EST)

March 7, 2019 (8AM – 8PM EDT)

June 6, 2019 (8AM – 8PM EDT)

September 5, 2019 (8AM – 8PM EDT)

December 5, 2019 (8AM – 8PM EST)

May the odds be ever in your favor. And while we have you, here are some more pitches for you to enjoy because, frankly, I would become obsessed with most of these.