LOS ANGELES — Bacon lovers, this is the internship for you.

West coast restaurant chain Farmer Boys is looking for one person to spend the day eating and rating bacon-topped items like burgers and salads.

The internship lasts just one eight-hour work day and will pay $1,000.

The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram, which is where interested candidates must apply.

In order to be considered, "bacon-tern" hopefuls must post a photo or video on their personal Instagram account and explain why they would be the best Bacon Intern for Farmer Boys.

Just remember to tag @FarmerBoysFood and use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption. Postings must be made by Aug. 20.

You must be 18 years or older to enter.

The chosen intern will be announced on Aug. 27.

