July is National Picnic Month! Here are places to go near you in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Did you know July is National Picnic Month?
If you're ready to get out and enjoy some delicious food while soaking up some sun, you're in luck! East Tennessee has so many parks you'll run out of summer days before visiting all of them.
Just make sure you clean up after yourself and don't leave food or trash behind.
Here are some popular options near you!
Great Smoky Mountains National Park:
- Cades Cove
- Deep Creek
- Greenbrier
- Metcalf Bottoms
Anderson County:
- Anderson County Park in Andersonville
- Arrowhead Park in Oliver Springs
- Norris Dam State Park in Rocky Top
Blount County:
- Bicentennial Park in Maryville
- Look Rock Picnic Area in Maryville
- Springbrook Park in Alcoa
Campbell County:
- Cove Lake State Park in Caryville
- Cumberland Trail State Park in Caryville
- Lonas Young Park in LaFollette
Claiborne County:
- Claiborne Roadside Park in New Tazewell
- Harrogate City Park in Harrogate
- Tazewell Municipal Park in Tazewell
Cocke County:
- Cosby Picnic Ground in Cosby
- Newport City Park in Newport
- Newport Parks and Recreation in Newport
Cumberland County:
- Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville
- Obed River Park in Crossville
- Ozone Falls State Natural Area in Rockwood
Fentress County:
- Colditz Cove State Natual Area in Jamestown
- Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area in Jamestown
- York Farm and Mill State Park in Pall Mall
Grainger County:
- Grainger County Park in Rutledge
- Harrell Park in Bean Station
- Johnson Ridge Small Wild Area in Bean Station
Hamblen County:
- Cherokee Park in Morristown
- Panther Creek State Park in Morristown
- Wayne Hansard Park in Talbott
Hancock County:
- Elrod Falls Park in Treadway
Jefferson County:
- Centennial Park in Jefferson City
- Cherokee Dam Park in Jefferson City
- Douglas Lake in Dandridge
Knox County:
- Concord Park in Knoxville
- Lakeshore Park in Knoxville
- World's Fair Park in Knoxville
Loudon County:
- Lenoir City Park in Lenoir City
- Loudon Municipal Park in Loudon
- Tellico Village Family Park in Tellico Village
Monroe County:
- Bald River Falls in Tellico Plains
- Engleman Park in Sweetwater
- Notchy Creek Recreation Area in Madisonville
Morgan County:
- Catoosa Wildlife Management Area in Crab Orchard
- Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg
- Lone Mountain State Forest in Wartburg
Roane County:
- Fort Southwest Point in Kingston
- Kingston City Park in Kingston
- Roane County Park in Harriman
Scott County:
- Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Oneida
- Flat Creek Park in Huntsville
- Winfield Park in Winfield
Sevier County:
- Mount Ton of Fun Inclusive Playground in Sevierville
- Mynatt Park in Gatlinburg
- Patriot Park in Pigeon Forge
Union County:
- Big Ridge State Park in Maynardville
- Chuck Swan State Forest in Sharps Chapel
- Loyston Point Recreation Area in Andersonville