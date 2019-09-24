KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Long before the Holy Spirit called them to the ministry, this beat-boxing, break dancing band of Catholic priests were serving another higher power.

The spirit of the beat.

'The Fathers of Mercy' is a group of Catholic priests that don't just preach scripture 24/7. They beat box, rap, and breakdance their way through the word of the Lord and brought those talents to Knoxville Catholic High School today.

The group of dancing priests were competitive beat boxers and breakdancers in southern California before dedicating their lives to faith. One of them credits their dancing to keeping them out of trouble at a young age.

They now uses their talents as an unusual way to share important messages about faith.

"It's a way to connect and meet people where they're at. Never to lower the standard of gospel message but find a way to connect and elevate them to what the standard is," said Father Jewel Aytona.

Today's message was titled "When Culture and Faith Embrace" and was a message that was both serious and entertaining for the students.

Students said they appreciated the message.

"It was so cool an amazing talent to have....for a Priest to have it I think that's just so cool," said student Marisa McMichael.

They were visiting Knoxville Catholic High School as part of the school's "Spirit Week".