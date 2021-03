The two love attention!

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Little Ponderosa Zoo in Anderson County welcomed two big birds to its exotic animal park.

The zoo now is home to two new ostriches! The two don't mind sticking their necks out, and seem to really love attention.

Zoo officials are also working on upgrading their enclosure. The pair's pen will get a makeover, but you can still see the birds at the zoo.