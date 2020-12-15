North Carolina police sergeant asks TikTok to help him raise money for a K9. It worked!

In the video, Biscoe Police Sgt. DJ Capel asks Chief Shane Armstrong if he can get a police dog. Armstrong challenges him to raise the money. He did it!

BISCOE, N.C. — The Biscoe Police Department in Montgomery County welcomed two new K9s to the force...thanks to TikTok!

Police sergeant DJ Capel created a TikTok video asking Chief Shane Armstrong for a narcotics dog. Chief Armstrong, playing along, replies to him in the video, "Do you know how much a dog costs?" He then offers to work Sgt. Capel's shift and send him to K9 training school if he can raise $13,000 for a dog.

It worked! Sgt. Capel's video went viral on TikTok, reaching more than 4 million viewers and raising $17,000 in just a day! The donations have surpassed $30,000 so far.

Watch trending videos for you | TikTok It starts on TikTok. Join the millions of viewers discovering content and creators on TikTok - available on the web or on your mobile device.

Chief Armstrong said the response was overwhelming.

"We actually got to a point where we had to send out a video or request to please stop sending money," he said.

Sgt. Capel is now working with his K9 Hondo, provided by K-2 solutions.

“I am truly humbled at the generosity people all across this country have shown us by taking a leap of faith to donate to a cause that means so much to us," Sgt. Capel said.

But that's not all!

The company that provided Hondo was so impressed with the TikTok fundraiser, it gave the police department another K9 at no additional cost.