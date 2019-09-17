BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Blount County got a lesson in growing food and crops Tuesday.

Nearly 500 fourth graders got a hand-on experience learning where food comes from.

During the Blount County Farm Tour, students toured 16 stations visiting farm animals like pigs and bees.

WBIR

WBIR

Students also learned what it takes to grow crops that we eat every day including tomatoes and potatoes.

Year after year, organizers hope that students will enjoy this hands-on learning experience and get inspired.

"The number of farms continues to get smaller in the state of Tennessee. So we want to instill the love of the land and a lot of what farmers do," Vice President Blount Co. Farm Bureau Women Martha Daugherty said.

This is a signature event for Blount County Farm Bureau Women that has been going on for more than a decade.

WBIR