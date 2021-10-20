Boo your friends and raise money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital

East Tennessee Children's Hospital is hosting the most fun fundraiser for the spooky season! And every time you buy a boo sign, a patient in the hospital gets booed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fun Halloween tradition of booing your friends and neighbors is nothing new, but East Tennessee Children's Hospital has kicked it up a notch this year. It's now the most fun fundraiser with an even greater purpose.

If you haven't booed or been booed you're missing out.

Here's how it works: You buy a Boo for Kids sign from East Tennessee Children's Hospital's website. You take it to a friend's house with a basket of goodies. And super sneaky and stealthy place the sign and drop the goodies on the porch.

Even better, every time you boo a friend, they boo a patient in the hospital.

"COVID is hard on hospitals so even just the staff seeing the cheer of people dressed as minions or tacos or unicorns running through the hallways and spreading cheer to the kids is really just amazing," says Meg Sprouse from East Tennessee Children's Hospital.