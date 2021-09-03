Keep reading! Knox County Public Library introduces automatic renewals

With the library's new automatic renewal system, readers will be able to keep their books for longer while avoiding fees for them being overdue.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A good book can take readers to long-lost lands, magical worlds and anywhere else. If it's really good, books can also bring readers a fee from the library for being overdue.

Now, the Knox County Public Library is making sure readers have more time to enjoy their favorite books, movies and anything else with automatic renewals. On Tuesday, they announced that the first round of automatic renewal notices will be sent next week.

Items will be automatically renewed four days before they are due unless they have any holds or have already been renewed three times. New due dates will be calculated from the original due date. Officials said that 21 days will be added for all items except for DVDs, Launchpads and Views. Those items will have 7 additional days added to them.

The library will notify patrons through email when their items are automatically renewed, and tell them the new due date. People can also call the library at (865) 215-8751 or check their accounts to find out the new due dates.