Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library

The library waived the late fine after receiving the book that was checked out in 1946, which also gave them a "good chuckle."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library.

It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."

The book was returned with a letter, providing some insight into who the reader was:

Dear Librarians:

Much to my embarrassment, I am returning a library book that was checked out of your library in 1946. I found it in the bottom of a box that belonged to my late father-in-law who apparently checked the book out... and then forgot all about it.

His interest in the content of the book followed him through his life. He was very interested in youth organizations and in 1950 went on to work overseas where he was instrumental in organizing the first 4-H Club in Japan.

My Father-in-Law's name was Paul W. Rose. He settled with his family in Tennessee after World War II, worked with the 4-H Clubs in Tennessee and then was hired to go to Japan.

Despite considering other options on what to do with the book, I thought that... returning it along with a letter explaining who and why was the best thing to do.