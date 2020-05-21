Camp Webb closes summer program for 2020

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share with you that we've made the decision to close our program this summer," Director Allison Webb said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Officials with Camp Webb have made the decision to close their program for summer 2020, the camp's website released on Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share with you that we’ve made the decision to close our program this summer. All families currently enrolled will receive a full refund of the previous amount paid," director Allison Webb said in a letter released online.

The announcement further went on to clarify the camp did not believe they would be able to logistically maintain a good camper experience in light of COVID-19 protocol and recommendations.

"We took a long look at the logistical recommendations posted by the CDC and ACA. For our specific model of camp that offers a multitude of options and environments, we determined that the new operating protocols would not allow us to fulfill your, or our, expectations for your camper’s experience," Webb said.

In the year 2020, Camp Webb would have entered its 60th year as one a summer day camp programs.

Camp Webb's cancellations comes as other summer camps across East Tennessee announce they plan to remain open.

That includes:

Zoo Knoxville's day camp - The zoo's camp activities include animal interactions, games, crafts, activities, excursions through the zoo and trips behind-the-scenes.

The Cutting Edge Classroom Cooking Camp - Students can go on a culinary journey this summer and learn to be chefs!

We are a large summer day camp that offers a diverse selection of active, hands-on activities that occur both indoors and outdoors. We are proud of the experience we offer our campers, the facilities they are able to enjoy on our campus, and the many staff that work as a team each summer to make camp successful (both from within the Webb School community and from the greater Knoxville area).

This year, in the midst of so many unknowns, we cannot run our program with full confidence that we are giving our campers the best experience of camp possible. It breaks our heart to close this summer, and we know this may be difficult news to share with your campers. We hope the following video will help explain this news to them.