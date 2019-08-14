Former Knoxville News Sentinel cartoonist Charlie Daniel has created a Big Orange coloring book to help end homelessness in Knoxville.

The Volunteer Ministry Center announced Daniel's 'Big Orange Football Coloring Book' will be available for pre-sale until Aug. 23 for $15 at vmcinc.org.

The coloring book features Daniel's previously published cartoons of pre-game University of Tennessee football pairings with rivals.

"For those who have seen these cartoons in the past, it is an opportunity to reminisce. For the young and young at heart, this is an opportunity to enjoy both the benefits of coloring: it can reduce anxiety and increase self-esteem. Or it will be just plain fun," VMC said.

Once the pre-sale ends, the book can be purchased online for $20. Proceeds raised from sales will go to help the Volunteer Ministry Center's mission to end and prevent homelessness in Knoxville.

"Charlie Daniel's kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity abounds. Charlie has been a long-time supporter and contributor for Volunteer Ministry Center through numerous roles and positions- too numerous to name," VMC's CEO Bruce Spangler said. "Nearing two decades of faithful service and contributions, he has been a part of the community efforts to end and prevent homelessness.”

VMC said the books won't be shipped and people that buy them will need to pick their purchases up at their building on 511 North Broadway starting Aug. 27.

After the book is released, VMC said people are invited to have it signed by Daniel at Union Avenue Books on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.

