KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new cafe could be opening in Knoxville in the near future.

Scruffy's Cafe announced on its Facebook page that they will be opening the first cat cafe in the Knoxville area this Spring.

The set location will be at 1015 N. Broadway near KBrew.

The cafe started a GoFundMe page back in January to help raise funds to help pay for property fees and other maintenance requests for the future opening.

The cafe said on its Facebook they will be giving back to their supporters with admission passes, free merchandise and even private parties.

