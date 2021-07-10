Cat from collapsed building found alive, reunited with family

A "small miracle," Binx, the cat who had lived on the ninth floor of the collapsed building, was reunited with family.

MIAMI, Florida — Officials say a cat that had lived on the ninth floor of a South Florida condo building before it collapsed last month has been found and returned to its family.

Gina Nicole Vlasek, the co-founder of The Kitty Campus, posted on Facebook that a black cat resembling Binx was found near the rubble of the Surfside building Thursday night and brought to the group’s nearby facility in Miami Beach.

According to NBC News Miami, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was so touched by Binx's story of survival she's calling the cat a miracle: "I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a grieving family today and could provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy."