Chicken Tortellini Soup

Fry a large onion and garlic until tender in about a cup of the chicken broth. Add the rest of the chicken broth, diced tomatoes, white beans, cheese and seasonings; bring to simmer.

Add chicken, tortellini, and spinach. Let simmer for 10 to 15 minutes to thicken up and for the tortellini to cook. Serve with garlic breadsticks and fresh grated Parmesan