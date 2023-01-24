Professional organizer shares tips, tricks on cleaning up your closet

Chris McKenry emphasizes on getting rid of the obstacles to your organization.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A common new year's resolution is getting rid of clutter and organizing your house.

Chris McKenry, the owner of Closets by McKenry, shared some helpful tips on organizing your closet.

"One of the things you want to do is get rid of the obstacles to your organization," McKenry said.

For organizing a closet, McKenry recommends using uniform hangers for visibility. He also recommends using space-saving devices, like a pull-out pant rack.

If you want to show off your handbags, McKenry recommends stuffing the purse with bags so that it can sit upright.

McKenry uses a magazine as a guide while folding to ensure that stacks of folded clothes are uniform. He also puts folded t-shirts, socks and undergarments in a basket for easy accessibility.

For jewelry, McKenry recommends taking your items out of boxes they might come in.

"A lot of times we leave them in the containers or tucked away. You don't know what you have," McKenry said. "Lay everything out where you can see it. If you don't have a jewelry drawer, you can always get a jewelry tray with organizers and put it on your shelf or in your drawers."

For necklaces, use a necklace board. This prevents necklaces from getting tangled up. If you don't have a necklace board, you can always use a tie rack.

McKenry shared that studies show the average person spends two weeks per year looking for items around their house.

"Five minutes a day adds up," McKenry said.