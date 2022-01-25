Beloved Clinton man to be surprised with home renovations after suffering a stroke

"I think the community realizes that ET, he has given his heart and soul to this city for so many years, and now it's our turn to return the favor."

CLINTON, Tenn. — In a town of roughly 10,000 people, one man tends to stand out for his devotion to Clinton, Tennessee.

"ET is just the heart of Clinton," said Clinton City Schools superintendent Dr. Kelly Johnson. "Whenever you think of the city of Clinton, everybody knows ET."

ET Stamey has served on the Clinton City Council for 11 years. He's also a member of the Anderson County Fair Board, president of the Clinton Rotary Club, and athletic director at Clinton City Schools.

Stamey is also the face of a program that provides Clinton students with opportunities to participate in swimming, dance, archery, reading clubs and other activities.

When he's not occupied with those responsibilities, he spends his time collecting coats to donate and delivering meals to those in need.

"The list goes on and on about what this sweet man does, not only for the kids in Clinton City Schools, but also for the community members in Clinton," Johnson said.

Stamey's active presence in the community came to a temporary halt in December after he suffered a massive stroke.

"There's not a day that goes by that we don't talk about how we miss ET," Johnson explained.

He is currently undergoing intensive therapy at the Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital.

"I think the community realizes that ET, he has given his heart and soul to this city for so many years," Johnson added. "And now it's our turn to return the favor and do something kind for him."

Before Stamey returns home in a few weeks, those at the school district are planning several renovations around his house to ensure he can be independent after rehab. Building ramps and renovating the bathroom to make it accessible for him are all part of the plan.

Johnson said it's a small gesture in comparison to all that Stamey does within the schools and around town.

"I think he'll be overwhelmed. He is never one that likes to be the center of attention for himself or for what he has done," she explained. "He just honestly has a servant's heart. And his joy comes from serving others. I tell him all the time, but I don't think that he truly realizes how loved he is."

Family and friends are still fundraising the money needed to make this possible. They have already raised $18,000, but Johnson said they have a ways to go.

100% of the funds will go toward home renovations, equipment and any other needs to help Stamey be successful and independent in his home.

Donations can be made online through this link or dropped off at the Clinton City Schools Central Office or Southern Bank of Tennessee in Clinton.