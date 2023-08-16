Possible threat at Clinton High School detected through Anderson Co. Sheriff Office's app

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an app helped them respond to a potential school threat Wednesday morning.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday, deputies at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office woke up to a tip about a potential threat at Clinton High School from a former student. Deputies say he made suspicious posts on social media and a brief investigation began.

"We made contact with him and interviewed him. We then came to a determination that it wasn't an actual threat and that it was a private conversation that he was having with his friends," said Brian Galloway, the ACSO Chief Deputy.

The tip came through the sheriff's office's interactive app that launched in July 2022.

"It's another tool that we have to make students and parents aware of what's going on in the schools," said Galloway.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says anyone who wants to submit a tip can use the app and fill out a quick form that will go directly to their office. The form is brief, just asking for their names, contact information and a quick description of the tip you're submitting.

This is the first ever threat that the app helped detect and the sheriff's office says it allowed them to learn about the threat earlier than they would have.