FARRAGUT, Tenn. — A peek inside the Compassion Closet in Farragut shows a lot of love from all over.

"The Compassion Closet helps foster and adoptive families in Knox County and we also help people in surrounding areas as well," co-leader, Melissa Cox.

But it is not really a closet. It is rooms and rooms of everything a parent would need to raise children.

"Any gear car seats, beds, cribs, strollers clothing whatever it might be," she said.

Cox said it's all-important, especially in the very beginning.

"When I started fostering about six years ago I got placed with an eight-month-old," she said. "I had nothing, I had a pack n play and a car seat."

She later teamed up with other foster moms and the compassion closet was born.

"It is just a way to help the village so to speak," she said.

Since starting six years ago they have helped countless families from counties all over.

"I'd say either high hundreds or thousands," Cox said.

But they didn't do it alone. It took a little compassion from everyone in the East Tennessee area.

"A lot of people say I can't foster but I can give you our crib or the clothes my kid has outgrown," Cox said. "Families come in and they just can breathe and exhale a breath of relief."

With several years under its belt, the Compassion Closet is still growing and Cox said that is everything she has ever wanted.

"We're meeting the needs of hundreds of kids monthly," she said. "You all are here to help me, to support me, to walk along this journey with me I am not alone and I can do this."

The Compassion Closet will hold a back to school event to help local foster and adoptive families on Sunday, July 28. You can find more information here.