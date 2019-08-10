East Tennessee's Compassion in Action is kicking cancer in a brand new way with laughter.

On Nov.14, the nonprofit will host "Comedy Kicks Cancer" at The Foundry from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will be presented by MD-Webber and will raise funds for cancer patients to help pay utility bills, house payments and medication costs.

"Sadly, each year, there are more and more patients in need, and we are trying something new this year," said Deborah Mauldin, Board Member for Compassion in Action.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person, which includes a plated dinner, cocktails, a silent auction, a photo booth, live music with The Young Fables and entertainment with national comedian, Rik Roberts and headliner "America's Funniest Mom" Leanne Morgan.

"Without the support of our community and sponsors, it would be impossible to put on this special, worthwhile evening and raise the much-needed funds," Mauldin said.

