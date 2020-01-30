JACKSON, Tenn. — Conagra Brands said it will invest $106 million to expand a Tennessee food plant and add 400 jobs.

The Jackson Sun reports Tennessee Pride sausage and Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin will be added to the foods produced at the Jackson Pinnacle Foods plant.

The newspaper reports that Wednesday's announcement to expand the plant by 20% followed a decision by Conagra last week to close the Tennessee Pride plant in Dickson, which eliminated 350 jobs.

Other products produced at the Jackson plant include Aunt Jemima syrup, Celeste frozen pizza, Mrs. Paul's frozen fish and Van de Kamp's frozen fish.

Earlier this month, the Cocke County plant announced it would close in January 2021. All 350+ people who work there will be laid-off.