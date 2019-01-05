The University of Tennessee will soon be bidding farewell to thousands of students who will take the next step in their life journey.

Graduation season is almost upon us. UT will award 4,228 undergraduate degrees, 783 graduate degrees, 110 law degrees, and 82 veterinary medicine degrees inside Thompson-Boling Arena this May.

If you can't be there in person, the ceremonies will be streamed live! For links to the livestreams, visit the commencement website.

All ceremonies will be held in Thompson-Boling Arena unless otherwise noted. Here's the schedule:

Wednesday, May 8

4 p.m.—Audiology and Speech Pathology

Thursday, May 9

9 a.m.—Tickle College of Engineering

12:30 p.m.—Herbert College of Agriculture

4 p.m.—College of Communication and Information

7:30 p.m.—Graduate Hooding

Friday, May 10

8:30 a.m.—College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

10:30 a.m.—Chancellor’s Honors Program, Student Union Auditorium

Noon—College of Law

3:30 p.m.—Haslam College of Business

7:30 p.m.—College of Nursing

Saturday, May 11

9 a.m.—College of Arts and Sciences

10 a.m.—College of Veterinary Medicine, Cox Auditorium, Alumni Memorial Building

1:30 p.m.—College of Social Work

4:30 p.m.—College of Architecture and Design and Hooding Ceremony

Parking and Security

Graduates and guests may park free in university student parking areas on campus, but should avoid staff parking areas.

The arena’s large-event security protocol will be enforced at all ceremonies.

Guests may carry one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Metal detectors will be placed at all arena entrances.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is prohibited on all university property, including in private vehicles parked on university property.

For more information on what items are allowed in the arena as well as the security policy, visit the commencement website or contact the Thompson-Boling Arena management office at 865-974-0953.