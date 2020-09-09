Fitness studios still adapting since reopening; hoping for renewed focus on physical and mental health

"There is so much more than fighting this one virus. We need to pay attention to it, but need to think about things to improve our overall lives."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While many small businesses have slowly been reopening over the last few months, it's still a tough road ahead.

Fitness studios are one group of businesses that are still adapting to the new regulations and change of pace.

Inside the Core Change's Bearden studio, the whir of music and machines is an encouraging sound for owner Lacey Robinette.

"It's definitely been tricky, opening a small business then only having six months to get it off the ground, then being shut down completely. We have certainly felt the impact," Robinette said.

She's one of many small business owners trying to get back on their feet during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's obviously a lot of nervousness and unknown around COVID and we are learning more and more and creating a safe space," Robinette said.

Since reopening, things look different for their clients They've reduced class sizes, removed machines to allow for better social distancing and added extra cleanings while asking their members to adhere to Knox County's mandates and CDC recommendations.

"We are focusing on the controllables; a positive space for people to come in and strengthen bodies and souls," Robinette said. So much of what the pandemic has done is hurt our relationships and we need that sense of community and support. So for us, we want to have a space where people can come in and focus on holistic wellness."

While some people may not be ready to venture into a fitness studio or gym right now, she hopes there is a renewed desire in people to stay healthy.

"There is so much more than fighting this one virus. We need to pay attention to it, but need to think about things to improve our overall lives. And that involves movement and nutrition," Robinette said.

And while you're improving physical health, don't forget about your mental health.

"Reminding them that they are strong and capable and have people in their corner that are going through similar things that can support them," Robinette said.