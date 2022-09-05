Diaper drive for ETCH taking place in Knoxville until June

The Happy Bottoms Diaper Drive will benefit the East Tennessee Children's Hospital and the Grow With Me Clinic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A diaper drive is taking place in Knoxville until Father's Day to help out mothers and families in need.

This diaper drive, hosted by RE/MAX Preferred Properties and Foundation Mortgage, will benefit the East Tennessee Children's Hospital and the Grow With Me Clinic.

"Diapers are not cheap, especially in this economy," drive-host Abby Lee Lucas explained. "It takes about 6 to 10 diapers a day for babies. So, you're looking at about 70 to 100 diapers a month. This leads to $840 per year or even up into the thousands of dollars."

Programs like food stamps, Medicaid and WIC do not cover diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

"I became an unexpected mother seven months into my pregnancy. A lot of people came and helped me out," Lucas explained. "In return, I wanted to give back to the community. It took two years, but I am so glad I could make an impact."

You can donate diapers in person until June 18 during business hours at RE/MAX located at 2505 Kingston Pike or Foundation Mortgage at 123 Center Park Drive Suite 101. The diapers must be in an unopened package.

You can also donate baby hygiene products. These products will go to Helping Mamas.

If you would rather donate a monetary donation, you can donate via Venmo to the account @happybottomsdiaperdrive.