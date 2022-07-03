90-plus-year-olds in East Tennessee proving the importance of exercise for a long, healthy life

Whether it's mental or physical fitness, these 90-plus-year-olds are proving that growing older is not a limitation. It's an opportunity.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Data shows most older Americans do not get the recommended amount of exercise.

One group of 90-year-olds in East Tennessee, however, are outliers in this category.

For the past eight years, Harley McMillan has spent two hours every morning at Workout Anytime.

When gyms were briefly closed during the pandemic, McMillan made sure to get his exercise routine in at home.

"I do 150 or more toe touches every day and worked out on the treadmill and the gut buster," he said.

McMillan was April Nitzsche's first customer when she opened her gym eight years ago in Maryville.

"He was the first one who walked up, and he said, 'Wow, that's awesome.' No equipment in here, nothing. And he said, 'Well just sign me up,'" she recalled.

Years later, that membership has not gone to waste.

"Every single morning when I come in, he's usually the first person I see," Nitzsche said.

McMillan is one of five Workout Anytime members over the age of 90 who use the gym weekly.

At the Workout Anytime Knoxville location, Polly McLeod and Lucy Dover have been customers for 10 years.

"I come about four time a week and I'll stay probably around 45 minutes," Polly McLeod said.

Although McLeod has always been athletic, Dover is proving that it's never too late to get active.

"Never exercised much at all in my life until rather recently," Dover explained.

As a personal trainer, Nitzsche has worked with people of all ages. She said this group stands out for working a different kind of muscle.

"They all have an extremely positive attitude and just like a never give up mentality," she said.

"I'm gonna keep on keep on keeping on," McMillan said.

Exercising can help prevent a number of health problems that usually begin at the age of 60, including illnesses like diabetes, arthritis and heart disease.