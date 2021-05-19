It's workout time! Gyms across East Tennessee report more people hitting the weights

The YMCA of East Tennessee said it is seeing more people return to the gym, now that people who are fully vaccinated can work out without masks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a year and a half of having food delivered and staying on the couch, more people are getting back into the gym.

The YMCA of East Tennessee said that it is seeing an influx of people return to run laps and hit the weights, now that it is allowing fully vaccinated people to work out without wearing a mask. Health isn't just about routine exercise, though.

The YMCA also said it is keeping some safety guidelines in place at locations across the region, such as physical barriers between treadmills and social distancing requirements.

"If you've been fully vaccinated you are welcome to take that mask off," said Bekah Grace, who works with the YMCA.

Another thing bringing people back to the treadmill is the organization's classes. Summer programs are set to return this year at their fitness centers after the YMCA offered at-home programs during the pandemic.