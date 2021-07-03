Knoxville police officers teach women's self-defense at CrossFit gym

Two woman from the Knoxville Police Department helped women learn self-defense techniques on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Usually, participants at one Oak Ridge gym learn CrossFit and exercise to stay fit. However, on Saturday, they left with more than just sweat and sore muscles. They also left prepared to act in dangerous situations.

Two woman officers with the Knoxville Police Department helped teach women self-defense techniques during a seminar Saturday afternoon. Cody Des Jordan led the seminar at Secret City CrossFit. It started at 2 p.m. and the class was limited to 25 people.

"They are extremely anxious to learn about this and to learn valuable skillsets that will help them be prepared for a situation where if they need to defend themselves, they'll defend themselves," said Jordan, the lead instructor.

The class was not all about striking attackers and defending themselves. Instructors also taught that one of the best tips to defend themselves was to always be aware of their surroundings and to be ready to act if they need to.