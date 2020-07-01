KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fitness trackers set 10,000 steps as a typical default goal, but do you really need to walk that much to be healthy?

A recent study co-authored by a UT professor says that number isn't always necessary. In fact, some people stay healthy on several thousand fewer steps, which is good news for those that found the 10,000 steps goal difficult.

Data for the study came from around 18,000 women with an average age of 72. Their step count was tracked for a week then researchers followed up with them several years later.

David Bassett, Head of UT's Department of Kinesiology, Recreation, and Sport Studies has been studying daily step goals for two decades.

"Walking is one of the unappreciated activities that is really health beneficial," said Bassett.

He said the long-standing recommendation of getting 10,000 steps per day doesn't actually have as much scientific support as once thought.

"What we observed is you don't necessarily have to do 10,000 steps a day to reap health benefits," said Bassett.

Results showed that women who averaged 4,400 steps per day had a lower risk of dying compared to the women averaging 2,700 steps per day. But in the group studied, there was no difference in health benefits between those who walked 7,500 and those who walked 10,000.

"The results of the study are encouraging for older adults or adults who don't feel able to or inclined to walk 10,000 steps per day," he said.

Some of the benefits of the activity include weight management, reduction in blood pressure, improvement in the blood lipid profile, improvement in the ability to handle glucose and insulin sensitivity.

At Bullman's in West Knoxville, some gym members more experienced than others, but all have the same goal of wanting to live an active lifestyle.

"I tell everyone to acclimate to the breathing and build up 50% and go from there," said owner Terry Bullman.

He encourages members to sweat everyday, which can come from doing something as simple as walking.

Bassett recommends starting small and building towards your goal to see benefits and Bullman said finding an activity you enjoy is key.

"At the end of the day you need to find something you like to do," said Bullman.

If you track your steps, Bassett recommends that you stay consistent with the same device as some read steps differently than others.

Bassett's study is also among the most discussed and shared of 2019 according to Altmetric, a data science company that tracks where published research appears online.