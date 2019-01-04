KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Losing weight and getting fit is a goal many people in America have. So. diet trends pop up all the time from intermittent fasting to Keto to Whole 30 to help people meet those goals.

But what if your genes could tell you how to eat and exercise? That's one reality with DNA diets, which are becoming more popular.

But are they worth it?

Knoxville couple Marie Miller and Bo Johnson are active, healthy and fun.

Miller rides horses for sport, while Johnson flips houses and is a loyal Crossfitter.

So, it was no surprise that when Jonhson heard about DNA diets on a podcast, he became curious.

“I was actually against it because I thought if something ever happened, they would have my DNA on record,” Miller said.

In fact, critics say these tests could end up posing a privacy issue down the road.

But Jonhson talked Miller into it.

First, they did an online DNA test.

“You spit in a cup, you mail it in and in a few weeks you get the results,” Johnson explained.

Then they took it one step further.

They took their raw genetic data from a DNA site like 23 and Me or ancestry.com and used that data to plug it into an algorithm that matched snips of their genetic code with clinical studies.

They used foundmyFitness.com and said they got a lot of information.

“I took my report, and it's pretty cumbersome, it's a pretty big, dense report," Johnson said. "I took my little notepad and I just read down through it, and anything that stuck out to me that I could act upon, I made a note.”

Johnson said he found out some things about himself he knew and things he didn't. So did Miller.

“For me it pointed me towards more of a Mediterranean-style diet,” Johnson said.

Miller said it was pretty accurate for her, too.

“There couldn't be something more accurate saying I prefer sweet foods over salty,” Miller explained.

But did it work?

Johnson said yes, when he followed a Mediterranean diet, he felt great.

Miller didn't take it as seriously.

“I did Keto for a while, and that was super helpful, but this tells me to do the opposite of Keto," Miller said. "So no, I didn't take it to heart. It was just a friendly reminder to eat clean."

But the test was enlightening.

“It's always a little bit unnerving finding out your genes, your DNA, just to see what you're pre-disposed for," Miller explained. "I am predisposed for breast cancer."

The research around DNA diets is still new.

Registered Dietitian Angie Tillman from Blount Memorial Hospital did some research.

She said a 2018 Stanford study compared people on a DNA diet and people on a different diet.

“It found that there was no huge benefit from having the genetic part of the testing done,” Tillman explained.

But she said she's curious to see how the technology evolves. “The research is really new on the benefits from a diet recommendation standpoint, so there's not really any clear evidence that it's helpful," Tillman said. "But I do think there are some interesting possibilities for the the future."

Johnson and Miller agree.

“Knowledge is power, and the more you know about your body and your make-up, I think you can be more aware to make better choices,” Miller said.