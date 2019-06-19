GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A small dog with a big dream is making his way through the Smokies.

Meet Major:

Major hikes 50 miles in the Smokies

Shirley Henshall

Earlier this week, he got his pin for hiking 50 miles in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A local group called Hike the Smokies presented Major and his owner with the pin. He finished his last two miles on the Gatlinburg Trail. Dogs are only allowed on that trail and the Oconoluftee Trail in Cherokee, North Carolina, his owner Shirley Henshall said.

Major finally got his 50-mile hiking pin on June 16.

Shirley Henshall‎

Major's owner said Major loves to go for walks outdoors and he's been hiking for two years now.

"I come to the Smokies all the time because I live pretty close so he comes with me. He does everything I do. When I'm out, he wants to be out. He loves to be out in the nature."

Major proudly wears his pins and his Hike the Smokies patch on his backpack.

Major sporting his Hike the Smokies patch

Shirley Henshall