East Knox youth ministry publishes book

Children apart of the Overcoming Believers Church wrote about their experience with faith and God

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Children apart of the Overcoming Believers Church in East Knoxville are now published authors.

The book, The Word of Our Testimony: The Text Generation, is about the children's personal experiences with faith and God.

The church held a book signing on Sunday, August 29.

"God is such a creative God. Worship is writing a book or doing poetry," Youth Pastor Orlanda Wells said. "It's not necessarily about singing in a choir. God will speak to them by writing a simple devotion that will touch the hearts of others.