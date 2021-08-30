East Knox youth ministry publishes book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Children apart of the Overcoming Believers Church in East Knoxville are now published authors.
The book, The Word of Our Testimony: The Text Generation, is about the children's personal experiences with faith and God.
The church held a book signing on Sunday, August 29.
"God is such a creative God. Worship is writing a book or doing poetry," Youth Pastor Orlanda Wells said. "It's not necessarily about singing in a choir. God will speak to them by writing a simple devotion that will touch the hearts of others.
You can purchase the book by calling or visiting Overcoming Believers Church.