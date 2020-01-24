SEYMOUR, Tenn. — In August we introduced you to an East Tennessee woman whose joy and faith inspired thousands as she battled cancer.

Early Wednesday morning, Megan Stinnett passed away after fighting melanoma cancer since 2013. She posted about her strength and perseverance through cancer on her Facebook group called Miracle for Megan.

Her message of hope reached thousands of people who now plan to continue to spread her positivity.

"It's not surprise her voice grew and her reach extended," said Chris Kendall, Stinnett's pastor at Oak City Baptist Church. "She was constantly reminding us to choose joy everyday," he said.

Her smile, personality and strength made her stand out, but her constant faith, is what Kendall said made her unforgettable.

"Every once in a while you run into a person and you know early on you'll never forget them. What made that Megan's legacy is that she coupled together joy and Jesus like no one I've ever met," said Kendall.

Stinnett was first diagnosed in 2013 after a mole she had removed came back as melanoma. Later she found out she had cancer, diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic melanoma, according to her husband Gary.

"She was very open about it and how she used that to point others towards her lord and savior and she had no problem with it. I think that really catches everybody by surprise is how she responded to that," said Lauren Kendall.

Almost 4,000 followed her journey on social media. She reminded them often to choose joy.

"Her last Sunday with us, the message was titled 'Choose Joy,'" said Kendall. "Look to her and see Jesus and find where she was able to face cancer and even death without fear."

Her message inspired others then and will continue to do the same as others strive to live like Megan.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at First Baptist Church in Sevierville at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for donations to be be made in her memory to the MD Anderson Melanoma Research Center at the University of Texas.