East TN churches gather for in-person Easter services

TENNESSEE, USA — Last year, people could not attend church services because of the pandemic.

This year things are slowly starting to look more like normal.

Local faith leaders said they are thankful for that.

"Well for us it was very difficult and one thing that we tried to do was tried to meet the needs of our congregation that was the first and foremost thing," said Henry Watson, Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.