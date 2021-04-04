East TN churches gather for in-person Easter services

TENNESSEE, USA — Last year, people could not attend church services because of the pandemic.
This year things are slowly starting to look more like normal.
Local faith leaders said they are thankful for that.
"Well for us it was very difficult and one thing that we tried to do was tried to meet the needs of our congregation that was the first and foremost thing," said Henry Watson, Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
"To gather together today as the people of God, especially in the midst of all we have been through and say, 'Jesus rose. He is risen. He's alive.' So to be together and say that and sing that is everything," said R.D. McClenagan, Pastor of Adult Ministries at Fellowship Church.