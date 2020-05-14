KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two families from the Christian Academy of Knoxville were brought together in a miraculous way.

A former employee's husband needed a kidney donation and after posting about the need on social media, they found out the answer was right in front of them.

Former CAK Director of Special Events, Monica Rogers, left her job with one person in mind to fill it. That person was Missy Standifer.

"She was the only person at the forefront of my mind and I believe that was all God," said Monica.

After taking the job, Missy posted about her husband English's need for a new kidney on Facebook.

"Early February my kidney function dropped down to 13% and so all during this time Missy had been asking me can i post your story," said English.

Hundreds shared the post to help their search, reaching Monica along the way.

"I was reading it to my husband and upset by the whole situation," she said.

Without knowing who yet, Monica's husband Tony immediately said yes.

"He just popped up and said I'll do it. I got up from where I was sitting and showed him the picture of the family and he looked at him and says he's one of my customers," said Monica.

Tony knew English already through work.

"I made a decision earlier in the year if a need for a kidney came up I would be ready for that," said Tony.

"I had no idea she would read the post aloud to Tony or Tony knew English. You can just see God's hand in the whole story," said Missy.

Tony was a perfect match and ready to give English a second chance at life.

"I think it was until we were willing to share the need with other people then it was then God was about to work in the lives and hearts of someone like Tony Rogers," said Missy.

They hope their story inspires others to give a little kindness no matter how big or small. They also hope it inspires others to share their needs on social media as the result could be life changing.

"Just really excited at the chance to live a normal life again," said English.

"We always say we want to get old and wrinkly together. I’m so thankful Tony's sacrifice is giving us the chance and our boys a chance just like that," said Missy.

The date for the surgery is set for June 3.

"Just, when you look back and see how God's hand was in all of it," said Monica.

If you are interested in donating a kidney locally, you can contact Living Donor Coordinator, Ashley Dennis, at UT Medical Center through 865-305-5340 or adennis@utmck.edu.

